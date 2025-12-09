This Day in Rock History: December 9

Many meaningful events happened in the rock world on Dec. 9, including The Rolling Stones topping the charts and Billy Joel getting his third U.S. No. 1 hit. This year also marks the anniversary of the launch of two influential albums. These are the major highlights of this day in rock history.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Noteworthy achievements and breakthrough moments from the day include:

1972: The Moody Blues' eighth album, Seventh Sojourn, rose to No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard charts, where it spent five weeks. It went Gold in the U.S. and also topped the charts in Canada, where it gained Platinum status.

1989: Billy Joel's song "We Didn't Start the Fire" reached the top spot on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 singles chart, where it spent two weeks. Its lyrics were a series of brief mentions of various social and political events, and it sold over six million copies in the U.S.

2016: The Rolling Stones achieved their first No. 1 album on the U.K.'s Official Albums Chart with their 23rd studio release, Blue & Lonesome. This was their first studio album in 11 years and features a collection of blues covers.

Notable Recordings and Performances

The two most notable recordings of the day, both from 1966, inspired subsequent generations of musicians and music lovers. They are:

1966: British supergroup Cream, consisting of Eric Clapton, Ginger Baker, and Jack Bruce, released their debut album, Fresh Cream. This album combined blues covers with original compositions and is widely credited as being the bridge between traditional blues and a more modern style of blues-rock.

1966: The Who released their second studio album, A Quick One. It was a collaborative creative effort by the band and was well received by critics, as it was considered a successful evolution from the band's heavily R&B-influenced debut album, My Generation.

2000: U2 made their first-ever appearance on Saturday Night Live, where they performed "Beautiful Day" and "Elevation." Val Kilmer was the host.