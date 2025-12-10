ContestsEvents
Coalition Forms to Push for I-15 Improvements Between Las Vegas and Southern California

Jennifer Eggleston
A new regional coalition is urging significant upgrades to Interstate 15 to strengthen the connection between Las Vegas, Southern California, and Barstow, with a particular focus on the heavily traveled segment from Barstow to the Nevada state line. The Coalition for Our Future, made up of public- and private-sector leaders, announced plans to advance long-term improvements to ease congestion, reduce safety risks, and support economic growth along the route.

Recent events demonstrate the fragility of the corridor's infrastructure. The recent lithium battery fire that caused the temporary closing of Highway 101 for several hours will be an obstacle to transportation throughout California. The economic impact from this event alone has been estimated at over $107 million, which demonstrates the potential effects that a major disruption to this vital transportation link can have on all of California.

Officials stress the central role I-15 plays in supporting commerce and mobility across the Southwest. "The I-15 corridor is of regional significance for its impact on Southern California's economy," Kome Ajise, executive director of the Southern California Association of Governments, said in a statement. "I-15 moves billions in goods and connects people, jobs, and opportunity across the Southwestern United States."

Las Vegas area officials have for years pushed the California Department of Transportation to widen I-15 south of the state line, where lanes narrow to two in some segments and traffic frequently bottlenecks on weekends, holidays, and during major events. The congestion created by rapid population and tourism growth is significantly increasing.

The Coalition for Our Future includes the Vegas Chamber, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, and the Nevada Resort Association, which indicates strong support from business and hospitality leaders that rely on access between the two interstate highways to transport workers, visitors, and goods.

As its first significant step, the coalition will partner with Caltrans on an 18-month feasibility study to examine potential safety and mobility improvements. The study is expected to evaluate expanding options, technology enhancements, and strategies to enhance the corridor's resilience against emergencies.

