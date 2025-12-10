Dove Back in Super Bowl With Another Ad to Boost Girls’ Confidence in Sports

Dove will be back in the Super Bowl ad game for the third straight year.

For the third-straight year, beauty brand Dove has a Super Bowl commercial focused on improving body confidence among girls in sports.

Dove launched the campaign in the big game in 2024, hoping to address the harmful effects of appearance-related criticism. Such criticism can damage self-esteem and lead to girls quitting sports - with half of all girls quitting by age 14 "due to low body confidence." The new 30-second ad illustrates how a lack of body confidence often drives girls to give up playing.

This 2025 project was Dove's second consecutive Super Bowl ad after a long hiatus. In 2024, they featured the "Hard Knocks" ad, focusing on body confidence issues related to physical challenges as key reasons for girls leaving sports.

The new ad, called "Keep Her Confident," shows a young girl joyfully running along a sidewalk. This scene contrasts with the text on the screen, noting that by age 14, many girls start viewing their bodies negatively due to criticism and social pressures.

The creative choice to highlight a single young girl marks a shift from Dove’s earlier focus on athletic mistakes. It emphasizes that body shaming, rather than physical challenges, sidelines young athletes.

"Sports have the power to build confidence, resilience and joy, yet body pressures continue to push too many girls out of the sports they love," said Marcela Melero, Chief Growth Officer, Dove Personal Care & Masterbrand in North America. "That's why we're returning to football's biggest night to lift up their body confidence and shout: You're amazing. You're strong. You belong."

Dove's research indicates that one in two girls quits sports after hearing criticism about their body. This finding underscores the brand's belief that body-focused judgment is a widespread issue, shifting the dropout conversation to societal views on appearance.

This initiative connects to Dove’s broader Self-Esteem Project and Body Confident Sport program, offering evidence-based coaching resources to enhance body confidence among girls ages 11–17. These tools are designed to keep them involved in sports beyond middle school.

Launched in 2023, the Body Confident Sport program is part of a longer-term effort rather than a quick campaign. Dove’s use of Super Bowl airtime to spotlight educational resources instead of products highlights the importance of the cause.

The ad from last year's Super Bowl, featuring H.E.R.'s instrumental version of Bruce Springsteen’s “Born to Run,” serves as a rallying cry for young girls to stay active in sports.

Dove collaborated with Nike and Rebel Girls for a "Dial a Friend" video series, featuring young athlete Isabella Kyson and expert Dr. Emily Matheson, who offer advice on dealing with criticism. Dove also works with a Body Confident Collective, including icons like Billie Jean King and Venus Williams, to support advocacy at events like the Super Bowl.

The campaign includes a special edition of Sports Illustrated, titled Sports ReIllustrated, sharing stories from young athletes who exemplify various successful body types in sports. This collaboration places athletes' stories in a well-known sports publication to engage families and fans in genuine discussions.