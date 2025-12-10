ContestsEvents
Las Vegas Aviators Open 2026 National Anthem Auditions to Vocalists of All Ages

Jennifer Eggleston
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 13: (L-R) Pitcher Ben Bracewell #43 and catcher Cameron Rupp #37 of the Las Vegas Aviators and chef Giada De Laurentiis stand on the field as the American national anthem is performed before the Aviators' game against the Salt Lake Bees during De Laurentiis' celebrity chef appearance at Las Vegas Ballpark on July 13, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for Las Vegas Ballpark)
(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for Las Vegas Ballpark)

The Las Vegas Aviators announced the opening of national anthem auditions for the 2026 season at Las Vegas Ballpark, inviting performers of all ages to submit their materials through the end of December 2025. The Ballpark is accepting video submissions from Dec. 8 through Dec. 26, 2025, and all entries must be received by noon on Friday, Dec. 26.

Applicants may submit an a cappella rendition of the national anthem via YouTube link or audio file. Each submission must include the performer's name, phone number, email address, and any prior ballpark performances. All materials should be sent to anthem@aviatorslv.com by the stated deadline. Past performers are required to submit new recordings and participate in the full audition process, regardless of previous seasons.

The Aviators will review all submissions, and the selection process will determine which performers will perform during home games throughout the team's 2026 season. Former performers are not guaranteed placement and must be considered alongside new applicants.

Finalists will be notified by email and invited to in-person auditions scheduled at Las Vegas Ballpark. In-person auditions are planned for Jan. 20, 2026, with additional finalist scheduling taking place Jan. 20–21, 2026, depending on the number of selected applicants. Those advancing to this stage will be evaluated for live performance readiness and suitability for game-day presentation.

The organization emphasized that all applicants, whether new or returning, must follow the complete submission procedure to be considered. The Aviators plan to put together a wide-ranging selection of national anthem singers to represent Las Vegas for the upcoming baseball season in 2026.

Las Vegas AviatorsSports
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
