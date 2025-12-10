Las Vegas Aviators Open 2026 National Anthem Auditions to Vocalists of All Ages

The Las Vegas Aviators announced the opening of national anthem auditions for the 2026 season at Las Vegas Ballpark, inviting performers of all ages to submit their materials through the end of December 2025. The Ballpark is accepting video submissions from Dec. 8 through Dec. 26, 2025, and all entries must be received by noon on Friday, Dec. 26.

Applicants may submit an a cappella rendition of the national anthem via YouTube link or audio file. Each submission must include the performer's name, phone number, email address, and any prior ballpark performances. All materials should be sent to anthem@aviatorslv.com by the stated deadline. Past performers are required to submit new recordings and participate in the full audition process, regardless of previous seasons.

The Aviators will review all submissions, and the selection process will determine which performers will perform during home games throughout the team's 2026 season. Former performers are not guaranteed placement and must be considered alongside new applicants.

Finalists will be notified by email and invited to in-person auditions scheduled at Las Vegas Ballpark. In-person auditions are planned for Jan. 20, 2026, with additional finalist scheduling taking place Jan. 20–21, 2026, depending on the number of selected applicants. Those advancing to this stage will be evaluated for live performance readiness and suitability for game-day presentation.