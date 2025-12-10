Nevada State University Opens North Las Vegas Campus to Expand Education Access

Nevada State University is making progress on plans for a new 30,000-square-foot campus in the Downtown North Las Vegas area. This campus will allow for more people to obtain an education, as well as strengthen workforce development and the potential for long-term economic growth. The three-story building will be constructed within the 19-acre North Las Vegas Gateway mixed-use development at Lake Mead Boulevard and Las Vegas Boulevard North, an area already home to retail, medical services, and electric vehicle infrastructure. Construction is expected to begin in the spring.

Funding for the project includes approximately $7.5 million from the City of North Las Vegas, $2.5 million allocated by the Nevada Legislature, and additional philanthropic support from NV Energy and an anonymous donor. NSU has received approval from the Nevada System of Higher Education Board of Regents to lease the building, initiating the campus development process.

“This campus will fundamentally transform our downtown core and open doors to better career paths for our residents,” said North Las Vegas Mayor Pamela Goynes-Brown. “I am so proud to have Nevada State University as a partner in bringing educational opportunities to the heart of our community.”

The campus is expected to serve about 2,500 North Las Vegas residents and offer access to more than 240 degree programs per term. Academic offerings, workforce development pathways, and student support services will be designed to reduce commute times, improve class availability, and help students graduate on time. Officials also plan to expand partnerships with local high schools and explore future collaboration with potential middle school programs as the area grows.

“Our partnership with the City of North Las Vegas is a bold investment in Nevada's future. Through an innovative public-private model, we are building a next-generation Nevada State University campus that expands access to higher education, drives workforce development, and strengthens long-term economic growth,” said Dr. Amber Lopez Lasater, Acting President of Nevada State University. “This collaboration shows what's possible when public institutions, local and state governments, and private partners come together to unlock innovation and opportunity for every learner and every family,” she added.