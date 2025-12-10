Oasis Rejects Sphere Residency While David Byrne, Bryan Adams Book Vegas Shows

ContestsEvents
Jennifer Eggleston
Bryan Adams will return to Las Vegas in 2026 with three newly announced solo acoustic shows at the Encore Theatre at Wynn Las Vegas. Scheduled for June 3, 5, and 6, the performances will present Adams in his intimate “Bare Bones” format, accompanied solely by longtime pianist Gary Breit. Presales are set to launch in mid-December, with general public ticket sales opening shortly afterward.

In separate Las Vegas developments, reports continue to circulate about Oasis turning down a lucrative Sphere residency offer. The decision has been tied to financial concerns stemming from the venue's high production standards and the precedent set by earlier headliners. “He's not going to waste money on a spectacle that will lose him and everyone else cash,” shared an anonymous source. The discussions have unfolded amid ongoing attention to Sphere's financial dynamics, which have included significant revenue from previous productions and strong sales momentum from recent immersive projects.

Sphere's initial headlining tours have set a precedent for all of the advancements taking place in live entertainment. James Dolan was the primary backer in terms of production expenses for U2's first residency at the Sphere, with a large amount of ticket revenues going to U2. Such a deal, viewed as foundational for launching the venue, is not expected to apply to later acts, which will influence the financial calculus for artists negotiating potential engagements.

Another major addition to the 2026 Las Vegas entertainment calendar is David Byrne's newly announced engagement at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. Byrne will debut his production Who Is The Sky on Apr. 20, 2026, marking his first Vegas appearance since 2018 and aligning with the release of his upcoming studio album of the same name. The show will be a fully staged, choreographed theatrical experience featuring a 12-piece band and a setlist that blends Talking Heads classics with selections from Byrne's solo catalog. Tickets go on sale Dec. 12, with presales beginning Dec. 11.

Jennifer Eggleston
