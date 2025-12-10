The Post Office Holiday Rush Is Here: USPS Gears Up for Its Busiest Week of 2025

If you’ve been putting off mailing that holiday package, it’s officially crunch time. The U.S. Postal Service announced that next week marks the busiest week of the year, as millions of gifts, cards and letters make their way across the country for the holidays.

Since December 1, customer traffic at local Post Office locations has been steadily building. USPS says this surge continues as shoppers and well‑wishers drop off last‑minute packages before the holiday shipping and Post Office holiday deadlines arrive.

When to Ship and What to Expect

The agency recommends sending mail by December 17 for First‑Class Mail and USPS Ground Advantage service, December 18 for Priority Mail, and December 20 for Priority Mail Express to help ensure gifts arrive before Christmas. Alaska, Hawaii, Puerto Rico and U.S. territories have slightly earlier deadlines.

Post Office locations nationwide will close on Christmas Day (Thursday, December 25) and New Year’s Day (Thursday, January 1, 2026). Regular mail delivery will resume the following Fridays, December 26 and January 2. Operating hours can vary by location, so it’s best to check ahead at usps.com/holidayhours.

Behind the Scenes of the Holiday Rush

USPS says its team has been preparing for this peak season since January. Thanks to ongoing modernization, the Postal Service now has more than 600 new package sorters installed since 2020, increasing daily mail and package handling from 60 million to 88 million items. The agency also updated its service standards, allowing many packages to travel across regions in just two to three days.

The modernization effort goes beyond machines. Nearly 232,000 pre‑career employees have been converted to full‑time roles since 2020, and about 14,000 seasonal workers were hired this year to keep up with demand — fewer than in previous years, thanks to the improved efficiency of its network.

USPS has also been building for the future, rolling out more than 36,000 new delivery vehicles, including electric models, and opening nearly 200 new processing facilities since 2021. These updates reflect the agency’s ongoing commitment to sustainability and reliability, even during the busiest “Post Office holiday” season.

Making Mailing Easier

Whether you’re shipping a care package across the country or just sending a card to a neighbor, USPS offers multiple service levels to meet different needs and budgets. Free tracking and $100 of insurance come standard with most shipments. The Postal Service’s online “how‑to” video series even helps customers learn step‑by‑step tips for safely packing and addressing boxes.

As in years past, USPS is expanding Sunday deliveries in select high‑volume areas and will even deliver Priority Mail Express packages in certain cities on Christmas Day for an added fee.