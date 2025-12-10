Q-tips Releases Six-Foot Giant Quge-tips to Solve All Your Problems

Quge-tips are here to solve all your large-scale cotton swab problems.

If you've ever thought a Q-tip wasn't large enough to get the job done, boy do you have a solution now. Q-tips has introduced Quge-tips - cotton swabs that stretch to nearly six feet! These giant swabs feature larger tips and a strong stick while keeping the classic Q-tips appearance.

Quge-tips are a limited-edition product and are available for $35 at qugetips.com, until they're sold out.

"Our customers use Q-tips swabs in many different ways throughout their days – from beauty routines to home repairs – and many have even asked for bigger, longer, more task-specific cotton swabs," said Olga Alpeter, Marketing Director, Q-tips, Elida Beauty. "Quge-tips is our lighthearted take on that feedback, celebrating creativity and reminding everyone that even a classic can still surprise you."

First created in 1923, Q-tips have been adapted for many uses. Leo Gerstenzang invented them for baby care and various household tasks.

Known as “Baby Gays” back in the ’20s, they were later renamed “Q-tips.” The “Q” stands for quality, maintaining a high standard the company still celebrates.

The product range expanded to cosmetics and first aid. This versatility helped Q-tips dominate the cotton swab market in North America.

In 1958, Q-tips grew by acquiring Papersticks Ltd. in England, beginning paper-stick swab production.

Through the years, Q-tips experienced corporate changes. They became part of Chesebrough-Ponds in 1962 and are now part of Elida Beauty but continue to have strong sales.