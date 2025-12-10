Santa’s House Returns to Zillow With Dazzling New Holiday Makeover

Families can now take a virtual trip to the North Pole and explore Santa Claus’s freshly redecorated cabin, thanks to Zillow’s return of the famed “Santa’s House” listing — complete with five new holiday themes powered by the company’s Virtual Staging AI.

For nearly a decade, the jolly homeowner has opened the digital doors to his cozy North Pole retreat each December, letting people around the world share in the wonder of the season. This year, he’s gone all out. The 2025 refresh showcases a series of bold, imaginative designs that let visitors experience Santa’s home in new ways — from a frosty “Icicle Dream” suite to the candy-coated “Gingerbread House.”

“Santa loves sharing his home so families everywhere can experience the magic of the season, and this year he’s taken it to a whole new level,” said Amanda Pendleton, Zillow’s home trends expert. “For the first time, he’s allowing virtual visitors to transform his iconic home into a variety of whimsical holiday themes. It’s Santa’s way of inviting families to play, explore and reimagine the North Pole cabin in their own style.”

The new looks highlight Zillow’s growing investment in immersive digital tools. Families can visit the listing online, tap “Stage This Space,” and instantly toggle between original and redecorated views of Santa’s signature cabin. Each design — Icicle Dream, Gingerbread House, Tinsel Town, Nordic Scandinavian, and Midnight Magic — reveals a unique twist on how Mr. and Mrs. Claus might celebrate the holidays.

Every December, Santa Claus opens the doors to his cozy North Pole cabin on Zillow so that families everywhere can share in a little holiday magic. (Photo Provided: Zillow)

Beyond the festive flourishes, the off-market home remains one of Zillow’s most popular destinations, drawing more than three million views. The property’s current Zestimate sits at $1,207,345, inching up modestly from last year and nearly doubling in value since the home’s debut Zestimate in 2016.

Santa’s House is also featured as a Zillow Showcase listing, meaning it benefits from the same advanced tools available to real real-estate sellers, including interactive floor plans, photo carousels, and even new drone-like views through Zillow’s SkyTour experience. Together, these features give visitors an immersive way to explore every corner of the cabin — almost as if they were there in person.

While the Clauses show no intention of moving, Zillow’s data suggests that listings featured with Showcase technology attract 70 percent more page views, saves, and shares than standard listings. If Santa ever did decide to downsize, he’d have no shortage of eager buyers.

The updated Santa’s House listing is live now on Zillow.com, where visitors can tour each holiday theme from the comfort of their own homes — no sleigh required.