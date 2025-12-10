This Day in Sports History: December 10

Sports in December include the NBA and NHL seasons, NFL teams pushing for the playoffs, the end of the college football season, F1, UFC Fight Nights, and college basketball tournaments. Over the years, Dec. 10 has witnessed many notable moments and stories involving sporting legends. Here are some of them.

Unforgettable Games and Remarkable Records

Great moments in sports history from Dec. 10 included:

1922: The undefeated Canton Bulldogs won the first NFL Championship.

1935: The Philadelphia Athletics traded Jimmie Foxx to the Boston Red Sox for a package that included $150,000.

1938: The Toronto Argonauts beat the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 30-7 to retain their CFL Grey Cup title.

1939: The Green Bay Packers defeated the New York Giants 27-0 to win their fifth NFL Championship.

1940: The Chicago Bears selected Michigan football player Tom Harmon as the first overall pick of the 1941 NFL draft.

1961: Houston Oilers' utility back Billy Cannon achieved an AFL combined rushing/receiving record of 373 yards.

1968: Joe Frazier defeated Oscar Bonavena in 15 rounds to win the heavyweight boxing title.

1978: The Montreal Canadiens ended the New York Islanders' 15-game undefeated streak.

1982: Michael Dokes defeated Mike Weaver by a first-round technical knockout in one minute and three seconds to win the WBA heavyweight title.

1983: Martina Navratilova won her eighth career Grand Slam singles title.

1986: Atlanta Hawks player Dominique Wilkins scored 57 points against the Chicago Bulls.

1986: Ivan Lendl claimed back-to-back season-ending ATP Masters Grand Prix tennis titles.

1988: The Washington Capitals got their first NHL scoreless tie against the Montreal Canadiens.

1994: Colorado running back Rashaan Salaam won the 60th Heisman Trophy Award.

2000: Spain defeated Australia 3-1 to win the Davis Cup.

2006: Swedish tennis star Bjorn Borg received a Lifetime Achievement Award at the BBC Sports Personality of the Year event.

2011: Kawhi Leonard signed a multi-year deal with the San Antonio Spurs.

2012: Texas A&M quarterback Johnny Manziel became the first freshman to win the Heisman Trophy Award.

2016: Louisville Cardinals quarterback Lamar Jackson won the 82nd Heisman Trophy Award. He was the youngest recipient at the age of 19.

2019: USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams won the 88th Heisman Trophy Award.

