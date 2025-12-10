Three Days Grace Scores 20th No. 1 Hit on Mainstream Rock Chart

Three Days Grace just became the second act to reach 20 No. 1 songs on Billboard's Mainstream Rock Airplay chart. "Kill Me Fast" claimed the top spot on Dec. 13. Only Shinedown sits ahead of them, boasting 21 chart-toppers across the ranking's 44-year span.

"Kill Me Fast" marks their third consecutive No. 1 in 2025. "Mayday" topped the chart for five weeks starting in January. Then "Apologies" held the peak position for one week in July.

The Canadian rockers got their first No. 1 back in 2004 with "Just Like You," which was their second entry on the chart. Their debut track, "[I Hate] Everything About You," peaked at No. 4 in 2003.

Adam Gontier fronted the band during their initial streak of 10 number 1s on the Billboard Rock chart. Matt Walst took over and delivered vocals on the next seven chart-toppers. The most recent three No. 1 hits feature both singers after Gontier's return.

Five Finger Death Punch ranks third with 17 No. 1 songs. Foo Fighters trails with 15. Metallica has 14, while Disturbed, Godsmack, Linkin Park, and Van Halen each claim 13.

The last three chart-toppers have come from acts on that list. Five Finger Death Punch's "The End," featuring BABYMETAL, ruled on the Nov. 22 and 29 charts. Foo Fighters' "Asking for a Friend" led on Dec. 6.

"Kill Me Fast" sits at No. 12 on the Rock & Alternative Airplay chart with 2.7 million audience impressions during the week ending Dec. 4, according to Luminate. The song also appears on Alternative Airplay.