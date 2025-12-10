Two Michelin-Starred Gymkhana Opens First U.S. Location at ARIA Resort

The London two-Michelin-starred Gymkhana is opening its first U.S. location at ARIA Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, establishing itself as the first Indian restaurant located on the Las Vegas Strip. This opening represents an important partnership between JKS Restaurants and MGM Resorts International and allows Gymkhana to reach more diners internationally through fine dining. The restaurant opened on Dec. 3, with strong early demand prompting additional reservation availability beginning Dec. 15.

The Las Vegas menu centers on North Indian flavors with South and West Indian influences. Signature dishes include Tandoori Masala Lamb Chops, Morel Mushrooms & Truffle Pilaf, Lasooni Wild Tiger Prawns, Wagyu Keema Naan, and Beef Shortrib Pepper Fry, alongside exclusive dishes created for the new venue. Additional highlights include tamarind- and mint-chutney fried chicken, wagyu naan, duck egg and lobster spiced rice, and a slow-braised pork cheek vindaloo. Guests may choose à la carte dining, a tasting menu with a vegetarian option, or large-format feast menus.

Desserts feature Cardamom & Basmati Rice Kheer and Mango Rasmalai. The beverage program draws inspiration from classic Indian club culture with signature cocktails such as Bagheera, a Gymkhana Punch Trolley Service designed for tableside sharing, a Reserve Cocktails list, and a 780-bottle wine collection emphasizing Burgundy, Bordeaux, Napa Valley selections, and Rieslings.

Interior design by North End transforms the former Julian Serrano Tapas location with bold forest green doors, a warm interior palette, and a dedicated Vault private dining room. The new 42 Bar features five seats for guests seeking cocktails before or after dinner.

"Bringing Gymkhana to ARIA has been years in the making, and we are honored to have this prestigious restaurant as part of our culinary portfolio," said Ari Kastrati, Chief Content, Hospitality & Development Officer for MGM Resorts.

"We are grateful to work alongside renowned culinary leadership at MGM Resorts as we open Gymkhana in Las Vegas – one of the world's premier food cities," said Pavan Pardasani, Global Chief Executive Officer, JKS Restaurants. "ARIA is the perfect stage for the restaurant's next chapter as we share the brand's deeply rooted Indian hospitality with a global audience that values exceptional cuisine, first-class service, and memorable dining experiences that make them return time and again."