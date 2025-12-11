A’ja Wilson Named TIME’s 2025 Athlete of the Year After Historic WNBA Season

A'ja Wilson has been named TIME's 2025 Athlete of the Year. The WBTV-attributed report highlights her record-breaking season, where she led the Las Vegas Aces to a third championship in four years and completed an unprecedented sweep of MVP, Finals MVP, and Defensive Player of the Year. The historic statistics from her performance made her the only player in the league to record an average of 20 points, 10 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 blocks, and 1 steal or more every game.

The Aces created a culture of accountability by promoting accountability and building strong connections with each other, which has created resiliency and unity within the Aces. Wilson described 2025 as the year she collected everything, signaling her GOAT trajectory. "When you've collected everything, that's Thanos," says Wilson. "And this year, I collected everything. I don't really talk much sh-t. I mean, crap. I kind of let my game do it. This was my biggest moment of doing it, because no one's ever done what I've done. And I think people really needed to understand that."

"I've been the GOAT since 1996 in my house," says Wilson, playfully flashing her tongue. She turns contemplative. "I think I'm on my way there," she says. "I'm making it real hard for people to chase after me. That's what it means to be the GOAT."

"All of us are going to be at the table," says Wilson, "and we're not moving until we get exactly what we want."

Off the court, Wilson launched the sold-out Nike A One and A Two lines, appeared on national platforms, and expanded her fashion presence with stylist Casey iCon Billingsley, including at Paris Fashion Week Men's. Her A One campaign featured the viral "Teaching the Pro" video by Malia Obama and a mini-show with Issa Rae.