Bath & Body Works Launches New Food Scented Candles
Yeah, you read that right! Bath & Body Works is taking things up a notch when it comes to your favorite candle scents. Now, they're mixing some of your favorite foods and making a candle out of them. Keeping food lovers in mind, you can now shop and have your home smelling like two of your favorite meals. Pizza and ranch or chips and salsa.
Last week, the popular brand celebrated its 14th annual "Candle Day" that featured 3-wick candles marked at just $9.95 for one weekend only. In a press release for the annual celebration, they said, “It’s the ultimate Bath & Body Works shopping event— a moment when we deliver what we do best: high-quality 3-wick candles, crafted with innovation and artistry, alongside new fragrances and exclusive surprises designed to give consumers exactly what they desire.”
Bath & Body Works Food Scents
Also part of the press release, Bath & Body Works noted some new "Perfect Pairings" scented candles. The Perfect Pairings line features fun and expected food pairings now in a candle scent option. The candle scents include:
- Coffee and Donuts
- Chips and Salsa
- Pizza and Ranch
- Popcorn and Slushie
They also have new "Sundae Funday" candles that feature scents from your favorite sweet treats. They include:
- Neopolitan Ice Cream
- Gummy Candies
- Glazed Cherries
- Butterscotch Swirl
- Sugared Waffle Cone
- Hot Fudge Drizzle
Candle Day may be over, but these new scents are here to stay. For now, at least. If you're interested in your home smelling like something new and tasty, you may want to start with these new options. YUM! Visit Bath & Body Works' website for more information.