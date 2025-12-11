ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

FILTER, Finger Eleven, Local H Announce Spring 2026 Tour with 20 Stops Across North America

FILTER will hit the road across North America in spring 2026. Finger Eleven and Local H join them.  The bands start on Mar. 5 at Town Toyota Center in Wenatchee,…

Laura Adkins
Filter guitarist Jonny Radtke (L) and singer Richard Patrick perform at The Joint inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino as the band tours in support of the album, "The Trouble with Angels" September 29, 2011 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Ethan Miller via Getty Images

FILTER will hit the road across North America in spring 2026. Finger Eleven and Local H join them. 

The bands start on Mar. 5 at Town Toyota Center in Wenatchee, Washington. They finish on Apr. 1 at the House of Blues in Cleveland. This 20-date trek brings them through Phoenix, Denver, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati.

On Facebook, FILTER wrote, "The three bands are no strangers to each other. Most recently, Richard Patrick recorded the single 'Blue Sky Mystery' with Finger Eleven, which is featured on 'Last Night on Earth,' Finger Eleven's latest release — their first studio album in a decade." 

FILTER and Local H have hit the road together several times, including summer 2014 and 2024.

Richard Patrick started FILTER after he left his job as touring guitarist for NINE INCH NAILS, where he worked from 1989 to 1993. The band's first album, Short Bus, went platinum thanks to "Hey Man Nice Shot." Their second record, Title Of Record, also achieved platinum status when crossover single "Take A Picture" became a hit.

Patrick created the supergroup ARMY OF ANYONE in 2006. He recruited Dean and Robert DeLeo from STONE TEMPLE PILOTS, plus Ray Luzier from KORN. After that, he returned his attention to FILTER. He made Anthems for the Damned in 2008. Then came The Trouble With Angels in 2010, The Sun Comes Out Tonight in 2013, and Crazy Eyes in 2016.

FILTER dropped The Algorithm in 2023. This marked 30 years as a band. Singles "Face Down," "For The Beaten," and "Obliteration" got music videos. An expanded version called The Algorithm: Ultra Edition arrived in August with nine extra tracks, four remixes, and two covers.

Charlie Clouser from NINE INCH NAILS worked on the remixes, as did Producer Sean Beaven. Patrick covered U2's "A Sort Of Homecoming" and Billie Eilish's "Bad Guy." Local H won't play the Mar. 8 show in Phoenix or the Mar. 14 concert, and the lineup may vary with other dates as well.

Tickets for the tour become available on Dec. 12 through FILTER's website.

Finger Eleven
Laura AdkinsWriter
Related Stories
Sleep Token performs on Day 3 of Leeds Festival 2023 at Bramham Park on August 27, 2023 in Leeds, England.
MusicSleep Token’s ‘Caramel’ Tops New York Times Best Songs of 2025 ListDan Teodorescu
We're counting down the best rock albums of 2025, from the classic rock of Alice Cooper to the modern sounds of Halestorm.
MusicThe Best Rock Albums of 2025Anne Erickson
Nikki Sixx appears onstage at a press conference with Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard and Poison announcing their 2020 Stadium Tour
MusicThis Day in Rock History: December 11Dan Teodorescu
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect