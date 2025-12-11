FILTER, Finger Eleven, Local H Announce Spring 2026 Tour with 20 Stops Across North America

FILTER will hit the road across North America in spring 2026. Finger Eleven and Local H join them.

The bands start on Mar. 5 at Town Toyota Center in Wenatchee, Washington. They finish on Apr. 1 at the House of Blues in Cleveland. This 20-date trek brings them through Phoenix, Denver, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati.

On Facebook, FILTER wrote, "The three bands are no strangers to each other. Most recently, Richard Patrick recorded the single 'Blue Sky Mystery' with Finger Eleven, which is featured on 'Last Night on Earth,' Finger Eleven's latest release — their first studio album in a decade."

FILTER and Local H have hit the road together several times, including summer 2014 and 2024.

Richard Patrick started FILTER after he left his job as touring guitarist for NINE INCH NAILS, where he worked from 1989 to 1993. The band's first album, Short Bus, went platinum thanks to "Hey Man Nice Shot." Their second record, Title Of Record, also achieved platinum status when crossover single "Take A Picture" became a hit.

Patrick created the supergroup ARMY OF ANYONE in 2006. He recruited Dean and Robert DeLeo from STONE TEMPLE PILOTS, plus Ray Luzier from KORN. After that, he returned his attention to FILTER. He made Anthems for the Damned in 2008. Then came The Trouble With Angels in 2010, The Sun Comes Out Tonight in 2013, and Crazy Eyes in 2016.

FILTER dropped The Algorithm in 2023. This marked 30 years as a band. Singles "Face Down," "For The Beaten," and "Obliteration" got music videos. An expanded version called The Algorithm: Ultra Edition arrived in August with nine extra tracks, four remixes, and two covers.

Charlie Clouser from NINE INCH NAILS worked on the remixes, as did Producer Sean Beaven. Patrick covered U2's "A Sort Of Homecoming" and Billie Eilish's "Bad Guy." Local H won't play the Mar. 8 show in Phoenix or the Mar. 14 concert, and the lineup may vary with other dates as well.