Kingsford is Bringing Holiday Cheer to the Grill

It may be cold outside, but you can still hit the grill this holiday season. For those who already have a meal planned, Kingsford is adding some holiday buzz to the grill. For a limited time, Christmas Coal will be available for holiday gifting.

Give a "Lump of Coal" with Kingsford

The idea is a playful twist on the "lump of coal" tradition during Christmas. Bringing some laughter and joy to the grill, Kingsford is offering a 4-lb bag of Kingsford Christmas Coal.

The bag of coal is limited and only available at certain locations. Gift to the grill master in your family and laugh when you watch them unwrap it. It's perfect for a white elephant gift, stocking stuffer, or surprise gift for the grill master in the family. Hopefully, you get them something else after they get to enjoy a laugh at this.

In a press release, Kingsford's Head of Marketing, Mitchell O'Furey, says, "Coal in a stocking is notorious for being the unwanted gift every holiday season. This year, Kingsford is getting people excited about giving and receiving coal under the tree. Charcoal grilling is all about spending time with the people you care about over delicious food, and Christmas Coal celebrates the grillers who make that possible."

