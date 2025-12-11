Las Vegas Police Host Annual “Shop with a Cop” Event
Talk about a great community event! The North Las Vegas Police Department hosted its annual “Shop with a Cop” event on Wednesday. The event was a great way to allow…
Talk about a great community event! The North Las Vegas Police Department hosted its annual "Shop with a Cop" event on Wednesday. The event was a great way to allow children to enjoy a unique holiday shopping experience.
Fifty children partnered with local police officers for a holiday shopping spree. Children were able to select gifts for both themselves and their families, according to News 3.
Children were selected from organizations such as the Nevada Childhood Cancer Foundation and Calelighters. They also had the opportunity to take photos with Mrs. Claus and Santa!
See how great the event was in the news special above, or click here for the full news report.