Sleep Token’s ‘Caramel’ Tops New York Times Best Songs of 2025 List

Sleep Token grabbed the top spot on The New York Times' Best Songs of 2025 list with "Caramel," the second single from their album Even in Arcadia. The publication released the rankings earlier this week, showcasing 50 tracks across two categories.

Writer Jon Caramanica placed "Caramel" at number one in his section. "A huge, gloriously silly and brutally effective amalgam of abandoned styles ripe for reinvigorating — rap-metal, dream-prog, pop-reggaeton, backpack hip-hop, cosplay rock, metalcore and more," Caramanica wrote of the track.

The British masked collective dropped "Caramel" on April 4. Even in Arcadia came out May 9 and hit number one in the U.S. after pulling in 127,000 album-equivalent units, with 73,000 actual album sales, according to Loudwire. It marked the band's first number one record in the U.S.

The LP also hit number one on charts in eight other countries. "Caramel" made history as the first track from the group to chart in the top 10 in the UK. It reached number 10 on the UK Singles chart and number one on the UK Rock & Metal chart. The track also hit number 34 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100, marking their first top 40 single in America.

"Caramel" has been nominated for Best Rock Song at the 2026 GRAMMY Awards. The lead single "Emergence" got a nomination for Best Metal Performance. The ceremony will take place on Feb. 1 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.