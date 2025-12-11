West Las Vegas Library Opens in Historic Westside With Expanded Space and Resources

The Las Vegas-Clark County Library District is opening the new West Las Vegas Library, a 41,000-plus-square-foot, two-story facility at 1861 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Designed as a literacy, technology, small business, and community hub for the Historic Westside, the building more than doubles the former library's size and offers expanded space for learning, creativity, and connection.

"We have laptop stations, high seating, so that was the intent, right, make people come in, feel comfortable, be able to give them a place to gather," said John Vino, general services director for the Las Vegas Clark County Library District.

The building represents the historic and cultural aspects of the area and recognizes important events in the development of the Historic Westside; it also recognizes many prominent Black leaders in Las Vegas and throughout the United States. There is one feature dedicated to Juliana Urtubey, the first National Teacher of the Year from Nevada, that provides motivation to children and families.

The library also features an event center equipped with theatrical lighting and a full commercial kitchen, accommodating community gatherings, performances, and private events. "If you're having a wedding, you know, we can handle it at this point," Vino said. Creative spaces — including recording studios and a green room — support aspiring journalists, podcasters, and music creators.

Officials say the building was intentionally designed for exploration and discovery, encouraging visitors to notice new details each time they visit. "If we did this right, every time you turn around, you'll see something else interesting as you walk around the library that should capture your imagination and make you want to go take a peek at what's that over there," Vino said.