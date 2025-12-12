Best Cities to Bring in the New Year

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 01: (L-R) Chirlane McCray, Bill de Blasio, Michael James Scott, Mary Claire King, and Ben Crawford react after the ball drops during the Times Square New Year’s Eve 2022 Celebration on January 01, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

We still have a few more days until Christmas, but that doesn't mean we can't plan New Year's too. Only a week apart, you pretty much have to plan both about the same time. This year, you may want to head to another city for the day, weekend, or even a week. But, where should you visit with such little notice? Well, Wallet Hub is giving us the best U.S. cities to bring in the New Year!

Maybe you want to visit somewhere new, somewhere with fireworks, or just somewhere with great food. Don't let the holiday stop you from having a good time. Worry about those resolutions on January 2, but let's bring in the year with a BANG! Check out a few of the cities below and what they have to offer.

Las Vegas, NV

Of course, Las Vegas is making the list. In Vegas, bring in the new year by testing your luck at the casinos, cool firework displays, and nonstop good times! There's food, drinks, and maybe even a shotgun wedding for you to bring in the new year!

Orlando, FL

If you're heading to Florida and maybe you don't want to go to Miami, well, there's Orlando. Of course, you can enjoy Disney World, Universal, and plenty of good eats. Disney World and Universal are offering spectacular fireworks displays and holiday deals leading into 2026. Perfect for a girl's trip, a guy's trip, or the whole family.

Philadelphia, PA

Celebrate New Year's with the Super Bowl Champs if you visit Philly. From a classic cheesesteak, parties, and a major fireworks display on the waterfront. So many things to enjoy and do in the city right around the corner... or state.

Los Angeles, CA

Of course, Los Angeles is a no-brainer to make the list. From fireworks and plenty of nightlife, there are also New Year's performances happening to ring in 2026. See which of your favorite celebrities are hosting events in LA and celebrate a new year in Hollywood.

New York, New York

If there is one place that is a bucket list New Year destination, it's New York City! From watching the infamous ball drop to cool performances and plenty of light displays! New York is the ultimate New Year's destination for everyone of any age. So much to do, so many people in the city, but you may be freezing just a little bit.