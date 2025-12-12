Depeche Mode Releases Live Album and Film Recorded in Mexico City

ContestsEvents
Depeche Mode released a live album and film called Memento Mori: Mexico City. It captures three packed shows from 2023 at Foro Sol Stadium. The project honors Andy Fletcher, their late band member who died in 2022.

The package also includes a feature film titled Depeche Mode: M, which Fernando Frías directed, plus a full concert recording with 23 tracks. Fans can get them on DVD, Blu-ray, CD, and vinyl.

Dave Gahan and Martin Gore made the Memento Mori studio album in 2023 after Fletcher passed. The tour had special moments honoring Fletcher, including archival footage played on screens when they performed "World In My Eyes."

The live recording brings hits such as "Enjoy The Silence," "Everything Counts," "Just Can't Get Enough," and "Personal Jesus." Fresh tracks from Memento Mori also show up, such as "Ghosts Again" and "Wagging Tongue."

"A Pain That I'm Used To" got reworked from its album version into a rock performance. Multi-instrumentalist Peter Gordeno and drummer Christian Eigner joined Gahan and Gore onstage. Both have played with Depeche Mode for nearly 30 years.

Four unreleased tracks from the Memento Mori recording sessions landed on this album. "Give Yourself To Me" and "In The End" are among them, with the latter playing as the film's end credits rolled.

These shows were the first tour where Gahan and Gore performed without Fletcher, who was a founding member of the band. They've released official live recordings from most tours going back to the mid-1980s.

Clash Music scored the release 9/10. Their review called out the raw emotion Gore delivered during "Home." They also praised Gahan's energy on "Never Let Me Down." Fans can find out where they can buy or stream the live album from the band's official website.

