Enjoy ’13 Days of Deals’ with Burger King

Randi Moultrie

(Photo by Lauren DeCicca/Getty Images)

Burger King is letting everyone have it their way this holiday season. With nearly two weeks of freebies, it's the perfect Christmas celebration to enjoy!

Burger King 13 Days of Deals

The popular fast food chain is celebrating the holidays with "13 Days of Deals" during their "Most Whopper-ful Time of the Year" promotion. PEOPLE released that the launch kicks off on Friday, December 12, and lasts through Christmas Eve.

Customers can enjoy special deals on things such as Burger King's Hershey's Sundae Pie, soft serve cup, cheeseburger, a Whopper, and so much more!

Burger King will also launch an interactive BK Village Holiday Hunt during the 13 Days of Deals. When you download the app and play, customers can search for hidden items and enter for a chance to win a $30,000 prize. What can get better than that?

From 13 Days of Deals to the SpongeBob Squarepants Meal, Burger King is letting every guest have it their way! Interested to see what items will be available during '13 Days of Deals', check out PEOPLE's full article here and see what you can win each day!

