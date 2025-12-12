Las Vegas Venue Earns Top U.S. Revenue Ranking for Second Straight Year

Allegiant Stadium has been named the top-grossing stadium in the United States for 2025 by Billboard Magazine, marking its second consecutive year leading the national rankings and placing it second globally. Billboard will formally recognize the venue in its "2025 Year In Music/#1s" issue on Dec. 13. This recognition is the result of Allegiant Stadium's continued dominance in the live event revenue space and the increasing number of events being hosted at the venue that are impacting the sports and entertainment world.

The combined gross revenue from all events at Allegiant Stadium over the course of one year, from October 2024 to September 2024, will exceed $281 million. Among the high-profile live performances were performances by Billy Joel, Sting, and Beyoncé, as well as significant sporting events like WrestleMania 41, Canelo/Crawford for a World Championship, the Las Vegas Bowl, the 2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup, and an additional Rugby League Game in Las Vegas.

Stadium leadership stated that these live events generated significant economic benefits for our region, as 62% of guests who attended travelled to Las Vegas to attend Allegiant Stadium events. In total, it is estimated that Allegiant Stadium generated an estimated economic impact of $1.1 billion to the Las Vegas region.

"Earning this distinction for the second year in a row is an extraordinary honor. It reflects our commitment to excellence, innovation, and the people we serve," said Sandra Douglass Morgan, president of the Las Vegas Raiders, in a statement. "Receiving this honor in consecutive years is a testament to the continued passion and dedication of our entire team."

"This significant achievement underscores the Allegiant Stadium team's commitment to delivering truly exceptional experiences," said Steve Hill, president and CEO of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, in a statement. "Allegiant Stadium's robust calendar of diverse sporting events and internationally acclaimed programming continues to be a driving force in maintaining Las Vegas' status as the Sports and Entertainment Capital of the World."

Andy Gorchov, general manager of Allegiant Stadium, expressed gratitude to those involved, stating, "We're grateful to the agents, promoters, artists, and athletes who trusted us with their events – and, most importantly, to the fans who bring Allegiant Stadium to life."