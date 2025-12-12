Las Vegas Works to Secure Formula 1 as Permanent Fixture Through Infrastructure Changes

The Las Vegas Grand Prix is poised for long-term growth as Liberty Media continues investing hundreds of millions of dollars in road upgrades along the resort corridor. Clark County has approved keeping the race through 2032, reinforcing its status as a major annual event with an expanding global reach.

This year's race drew a record 1.5 million American TV viewers, a 68% increase from the previous year. While global viewership totals are still being finalized, U.S. audiences account for only a portion of the event's total reach. Promotion also surged through celebrity engagement, with 38 A-list personalities attending and collectively reaching an estimated 1.8 billion social media followers.

Steve Hill, president of the LVCVA, highlighted how quickly the event has matured. The event “achieved a level of maturity that we weren't really sure it was going to be able to achieve this year,” Hill said. “It's one of the reasons we looked at just a two-year extension several months ago, because we thought it would take potentially into Year 4 or Year 5 to get to the point that they actually got this year.”

The LVCVA envisions the race becoming a permanent fixture in Las Vegas, but that will require substantial capital investment to address quality-of-life concerns for residents and businesses. A key issue is the temporary bridge at Flamingo Road and Koval Lane. “We'd like to relocate that,” Hill said of the bridge. “And if you put a permanent bridge in, then you don't have that disruption of putting it up and taking it down, which would be really beneficial for everybody who uses that resort corridor.”