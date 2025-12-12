ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Las Vegas Works to Secure Formula 1 as Permanent Fixture Through Infrastructure Changes

The Las Vegas Grand Prix is poised for long-term growth as Liberty Media continues investing hundreds of millions of dollars in road upgrades along the resort corridor. Clark County has…

Jennifer Eggleston
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 21: Lando Norris of Great Britain driving the (4) McLaren MCL39 Mercedes on track during qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas at Las Vegas Strip Circuit on November 21, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)
(Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

The Las Vegas Grand Prix is poised for long-term growth as Liberty Media continues investing hundreds of millions of dollars in road upgrades along the resort corridor. Clark County has approved keeping the race through 2032, reinforcing its status as a major annual event with an expanding global reach.

This year's race drew a record 1.5 million American TV viewers, a 68% increase from the previous year. While global viewership totals are still being finalized, U.S. audiences account for only a portion of the event's total reach. Promotion also surged through celebrity engagement, with 38 A-list personalities attending and collectively reaching an estimated 1.8 billion social media followers.

Steve Hill, president of the LVCVA, highlighted how quickly the event has matured. The event “achieved a level of maturity that we weren't really sure it was going to be able to achieve this year,” Hill said. “It's one of the reasons we looked at just a two-year extension several months ago, because we thought it would take potentially into Year 4 or Year 5 to get to the point that they actually got this year.”

The LVCVA envisions the race becoming a permanent fixture in Las Vegas, but that will require substantial capital investment to address quality-of-life concerns for residents and businesses. A key issue is the temporary bridge at Flamingo Road and Koval Lane. “We'd like to relocate that,” Hill said of the bridge. “And if you put a permanent bridge in, then you don't have that disruption of putting it up and taking it down, which would be really beneficial for everybody who uses that resort corridor.”

Officials are working to reduce or eliminate lane closures around race time by shifting structural supports to the median and adding lighting to minimize congestion. Longer-term improvements also involve strategic planning for the course itself. “There's going to need to be maintenance along the way,” Hill said about the track, “but understanding what that might look like, how it might be phased, so that it doesn't cause that type of congestion in a single year … is an important part of that conversation.”

F1
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
Related Stories
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 21: The exterior of Allegiant Stadium is seen prior to the game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium on September 21, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Tonight's game will be the first ever National Football League game played at Allegiant Stadium. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Local NewsLas Vegas Venue Earns Top U.S. Revenue Ranking for Second Straight YearJennifer Eggleston
Las Vegas Police Host Annual “Shop with a Cop” Event
Local NewsLas Vegas Police Host Annual “Shop with a Cop” EventRandi Moultrie
Youth learning concept. Hand reaches for book on library shelf, moment of exploration and discovery in world filled with knowledge and literature
Local NewsWest Las Vegas Library Opens in Historic Westside With Expanded Space and ResourcesJennifer Eggleston
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect