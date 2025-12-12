Red Rock Casino Completes Movie Theater Renovation in Summerlin

Red Rock Casino's Regal Red Rock Theatre in Summerlin was recently remodeled to improve the attendees' experience through enhanced conveniences, broader ranges for food and beverage options, and newly updated social areas. The enhancements to the existing facilities will provide an improved comfort level and better technological experience throughout the facility. Continued support of the Summerlin community for events and entertainment through investments continues to be emphasized with these improvements.

The auditoriums are now equipped with new luxury recliners, updated projection and sound capabilities, and multiple premium formats. Guests can experience movies in IMAX, 4DX, and RPX, including next-generation HDR projection and Dolby Atmos sound. Through its introduction of Magnify 8, Regal Theatres has elevated its offerings to a new standard of luxury that provides patrons with a superior experience compared to what they would find at a traditional Regal Theatre.

Along with the expanded seating experience, Regal has also renovated its location to offer customers a full-service bar that includes a wide variety of craft beers, cocktails, and specialty drinks. Next to the bar is a large lounge where guests can sit together and relax with friends or family before or after watching a film, allowing them to socialize more comfortably within the theater environment than ever before.

Officials say the completed upgrades represent a significant step in strengthening the entertainment landscape in Summerlin. "The completion of the Regal Red Rock renovation reflects our commitment to creating exceptional entertainment experiences for our guests and the Summerlin community," Scott Nelson, the resort's vice president and general manager, said in a statement.

Regal leadership echoed this optimism for the theater's future. "Following renovation work and significant capital investment at Regal Red Rock, we are confident this theatre will be the best moviegoing destination in Las Vegas," Todd Boruff, senior vice president of real estate at Regal, said in a statement.