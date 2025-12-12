ContestsEvents
Southwest Airlines Eyeing First Class Seating as Transition Continues

Randi Moultrie

Airplanes with Southwest Airlines sit on the tarmac at the Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Southwest Airlines has made quite a few changes over the last few months, and there may be more. From assigned seating to baggage policy updates, what is next for the popular airline company?

Southwest Airlines First-Class Seating

Southwest Airlines CEO Bob Jordan stated at a recent event that there is a possibility of them offering first-class seating. The company is going through a process where it's moving away from its traditional roots. No more "bags fly free," and no more open seating has already caused some discussion, but will first class be next?

According to MSN, assigned seating is set to roll out on January 27, 2026, plus there will be options like preferred seating, extra legroom seats, faster Wi-Fi, and more. The new policies are set to model the airline similar to major competitors.

The changes have marked a new era for Southwest Airlines. However, social media has created some buzz because people loved the format of Southwest Airlines. They are working not only to deliver a great customer experience but also to boost their profitability.

Can you see a first-class experience coming to Southwest Airlines? If you have been a faithful Southwest traveler, then get ready for the changes to continue. Click here to read the full report.

Randi MoultrieEditor
Randi Moultrie is a Charleston, South Carolina native and has been in the radio industry for the last few years in Charlotte. Randi started with Beasley Media Group as an intern in 2019 and is now thriving in the digital world. Randi enjoys writing about her favorite foods (especially pizza) and all things fashion and travel. As one who loves taking trips to find new foods, it’s not surprising that she enjoys writing about both!
