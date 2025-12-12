Southwest Airlines Eyeing First Class Seating as Transition Continues

Southwest Airlines has made quite a few changes over the last few months, and there may be more. From assigned seating to baggage policy updates, what is next for the popular airline company?

Southwest Airlines First-Class Seating

Southwest Airlines CEO Bob Jordan stated at a recent event that there is a possibility of them offering first-class seating. The company is going through a process where it's moving away from its traditional roots. No more "bags fly free," and no more open seating has already caused some discussion, but will first class be next?

According to MSN, assigned seating is set to roll out on January 27, 2026, plus there will be options like preferred seating, extra legroom seats, faster Wi-Fi, and more. The new policies are set to model the airline similar to major competitors.

The changes have marked a new era for Southwest Airlines. However, social media has created some buzz because people loved the format of Southwest Airlines. They are working not only to deliver a great customer experience but also to boost their profitability.