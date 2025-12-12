Sunrise Health Unveils $15M Freestanding ER in Henderson, Opening 2026

Southern Hills Hospital and Sunrise Health System have begun construction on a new $15 million freestanding emergency room in the Inspirada neighborhood of Henderson. The nearly 11,000-square-foot facility, located at 2475 Via Inspirada, will expand access to emergency medical services for one of the region's fastest-growing communities.

The ER will be open 24 hours to help with emergency cases such as stroke, heart attack, fracture, concussion, severe burn, and deep laceration that are serious and time-sensitive. Designed to function with the same capabilities as a hospital-based emergency department, the facility will be staffed by ER physician specialists and supported by comprehensive diagnostic and treatment resources.

“Bringing emergency care staffed by ER physician specialists directly into this community ensures residents can receive the immediate, expert care they deserve,” said Jason Desai, chief operating officer of Southern Hills Hospital.

Inside, the ER will feature 11 private exam rooms, an on-site laboratory, advanced X-ray and CT imaging, and a pharmacy. With this development, clinicians can assess, diagnose, and treat patient injuries without having to transfer them to another facility unless they require more extensive medical care.

Sunrise Health System is developing its fourth freestanding emergency room as part of its expansion into Southern Nevada. Officials are concerned that, because of the rapid increase in population in the Inspirada area, the ability for local residents to access urgent medical assistance will be an important part of the healthcare system growth in that area.

Construction is underway, and the facility is planned to open in late 2026. Sunrise Health also plans to open a CareNow Urgent Care clinic near the new ER. This healthcare provider will provide on-demand treatment of medical conditions, such as illnesses and minor injuries, that do not require emergency care. Patients can walk into one of these clinics for treatment and/or other healthcare services to make their lives easier.