This Day in Sports History: December 12

Sports in December include the NFL teams pushing for the playoffs, the NBA and NHL seasons, the end of the college football season, Grand Prix races, UFC Fight Nights, and college basketball tournaments. Over the years, Dec. 12 has witnessed many notable moments and stories involving sporting legends. Here are some of them.

Evert is famous for being an American former world No. 1 tennis player. She won 18 Grand Slam singles titles and holds a career-winning percentage of approximately 90%. Abdul-Jabbar is known for his legendary basketball career, which includes being the NBA's all-time leading scorer, a record six-time NBA MVP, and a six-time NBA champion. Smith is famous for his success with the Dallas Cowboys, where he won three Super Bowls and earned the 1993 NFL MVP award.