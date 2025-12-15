CLUTCH To Start Recording 14th Album in Early 2026 With Producer Machine

CLUTCH will begin work on its 14th studio album in late January or early February 2026. The group plans on having one more writing session during January and then entering the studio with producer Machine.

"We did begin a pre-production and writing session earlier this year, but then we went back out on tour," Neil Fallon said, according to Metal Hammer. "There will be another writing session in January, and the plan is to record in late January or early February."

Six months might pass between starting and finishing the mastered album. Fallon mentioned the band won't hurry if the release date feels wrong.

"The great thing about being our own record label is that if it doesn't feel right to put it out at that time, we won't," the frontman said. "We'd rather wait and make it as good as it can be. There are a number of songs in the can, but I'm not going to predict when it might be released."

Machine has collaborated with the Maryland quartet on three past albums: Blast Tyrant in 2004, Earth Rocker in 2013, and Psychic Warfare in 2015. This GRAMMY-winning producer has also teamed up with Lamb of God and Every Time I Die.

Pre-production began earlier this year. Fallon discussed how tough creating fresh material becomes after 13 studio albums across three decades. "Every year it gets harder and harder to come up with stuff, because you already have these existing records, but... yeah," Fallon told Metal Hammer. "We know that [as an album] it'll be alright."

This new album will come after Sunrise On Slaughter Beach, which appeared in September 2022. Neil Fallon, Tim Sult, Dan Maines, and Jean-Paul Gaster started the band as high school classmates in Germantown.