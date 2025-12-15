Denny’s Releases Limited Edition “Sticky Kicks”

Denny's is stepping into a new world with the release of its "Stick Kicks" sneakers. The limited edition high tops feature actual Denny's syrup sealed within the show panels. Talking about a sticky situation... I bet no one saw this coming!

The popular diner restaurant is launching the limited edition sneakers on National Maple Syrup Day, Wednesday, December 17th. They partnered with footwear artist and designer Mache to come up with the unique shoe. The shoes feature syrup-colored leather, clear panels showing off the mape syrup, and a bold Denny's badge. The shoes will be available in adult sizes from 8 to 13.

Denny's Sticky Kicks Coming Soon!

“Sticky Kicks was just the right mix of over-the-top theming and maintaining the high standards of materials and fabrications that our sneakers are known for,” said shoe designer Mache. “Though it had its sticky moments in the research and development phases, creating this true collector’s shoe is something we are all so proud of.”

The food chain states that the shoes are not meant to be eaten or opened. The syrup sealed within the shoe is strictly for decorative purposes only.

“Sticky Kicks are impractical, unnecessary, and completely over the top, which is exactly why we love them,” Ellie Doty, Senior Vice President and Chief Brand Officer at Denny’s, said in a statement. “At Denny’s, syrup isn’t just something we serve. It’s part of who we are. It’s our golden thread. So, it only makes sense we’d be the first to turn it into fashion.”