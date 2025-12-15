Explore the Best Chinese Dining in Las Vegas: From Dim Sum Delights to Luxurious Cantonese Feasts

Las Vegas now boasts 18 Chinese restaurants. They serve everything from dim sum dumplings to char siu pork and fried rice, based on a guide last updated Dec. 11. You can find take-out joints alongside lavish casino establishments scattered across town. Here are several fresh favorites earning attention across the city's rapidly growing Chinese restaurant landscape.

Chyna Club

Chyna Club at Fontainebleau brought in chef Richard Chen, who once cooked at Wing Lei. Scallop shumai arrives crowned with caviar. Black cod bathed in Champagne honey sauce steals the show among entrees.

Wing Lei

Wing Lei at Wynn made history as the first Chinese restaurant in North America to snag a Michelin star. It's also grabbed a Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star Award multiple times. Chef Ming Yu crafts a tasting menu priced at $227.88 per guest—red king crab merus, braised prime short rib, truffle soup dumplings, and imperial Beijing duck all make appearances.

Mott 32

Mott 32 at the Palazzo dishes out Hong Kong-based cooking inside a dining room with quirky design touches. Hot and sour Iberico pork Shanghainese soup dumplings pack a fiery punch. Applewood-roasted 42-day Beijing duck and crispy sugar-coated BBQ pork buns keep guests coming back.

Genting Palace

Genting Palace at Resorts World showcases chef Billy Cheng's Cantonese classics. His five-course chef's tasting menu runs $168, with wine pairings adding $88. Chilled duck salad draped in black truffle sauce shares the spotlight with Maine lobster swimming in three-cup sauce.

Ping Pang Pong

Ping Pang Pong inside Gold Coast Hotel & Casino rolls out dim sum until 3 p.m. via carts. Co-founder Kevin Wu manages this off-Strip favorite that locals flock to. Seafood, noodles, duck, and rice dishes come at Chinatown prices.

Din Tai Fung

Din Tai Fung at Aria assembles dumplings in an open kitchen where diners can watch. Kurobuta pork xiao long bao matches well with vinegar sauce. Cucumber salad mingles with mild chili peppers, garlic, and sesame oil.

Washing Potato

Washing Potato at Fontainebleau springs from the mind of Alan Yau, who created Hakkasan and Wagamama. The dining room perches on a raised platform offering views into both open kitchens. Steamed prawn and chive dumplings, char siu pineapple buns, taro croquettes, and venison puffs crowd the menu.

Nom Wah Tea Parlor