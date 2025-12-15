Las Vegas Hosts Record Number of Holiday Pop-Ups This December

Bars and restaurants across Las Vegas have launched more holiday pop-ups this December than in any previous year. Over a dozen spots on and off the Strip have reimagined their spaces with festive decorations and seasonal drinks that will stick around until the month's end.

The Sand Dollar Lounge brought back Miracle on Spring Mountain for its seventh consecutive year. You can visit through Dec. 31 at 3355 Spring Mountain Road. This season boasts the biggest drink selection yet, including alcohol-free options.

"We saw a need. If you look around the country, Nevada isn't exactly a mecca for holiday celebrations," said Nathan Grates, who co-owns the venue with Anthony Jamison and Chase Gordon, to Las Vegas Weekly. "We realized during the initial years that everybody wanted an opportunity to get together during the holidays, maybe entertain people from out of town, and for our industry people who are always grinding, it's nice just to take a step back and enjoy the season."

The bar extended into the courtyard behind the building with the Igloo, which hosts live acts. This year's decorations feature a 10-foot Yeti. Guest chefs will appear through the Pizza Pop Up Series on Mondays and Wednesdays.

Christmas at Juliette at La Casa De Juliette opened for families in Centennial Hills at 7585 Norman Rockwell Lane. Drinks include rumpope, a Mexican eggnog, along with champurrado and hot fruit punch. Every beverage comes in an alcohol-free version.

"It's the best holiday cocktail list I've ever worked on," said Grates.

The Chandelier at Cosmopolitan launched 'Tis the Season on Level 1.5. They're serving spiked hot chocolate and Black Truffle Old Fashioned. Santa's Saloon at Palms continues through Dec. 28 with two different themed areas and rotating characters like Drunk Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Other spots joining in include Más Por Favor with Nightmare Before X-Mas, Heavy Metal Holidays at Ski Lodge at Cosmopolitan, and A Christmas Parlor at Flanker Kitchen at Resorts World. The Bad Elf Pop-Up Bar started at Shady Grove Lounge at Silverton and runs through Jan. 1.