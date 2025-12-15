OREO Reveals New Cookies and Return of Fan Favorite

OREO is making headlines with the announcement of nine new OREO items and the return of a fan favorite. That's right, there are nine new OREO items you can try with this end-of-the-year major rollout.

Mondelez, the creator of OREO, announced the lineup and its expected premiere dates. The items include permanent additions and a few limited-time releases. From cake treats to collaborations, it's your chance to snack on a few new items.

OREO Additions:

Oreo Muffins: Enjoy muffins made with cocoa and "flavors of Oreo." This will be a permanent addition starting in December.

Enjoy muffins made with cocoa and "flavors of Oreo." This will be a permanent addition starting in December. Oreo Cakesters Confetti Cake: Birthday cake flavored creme sandwiched between two soft confetti cakes. Available permanently starting Dec. 15.

Birthday cake flavored creme sandwiched between two soft confetti cakes. Available permanently starting Dec. 15. Oreo Things Chocolate Ganache: Thin Oreo cookies with a chocolate ganache flavored creme. Available permanently starting Dec. 15.

Thin Oreo cookies with a chocolate ganache flavored creme. Available permanently starting Dec. 15. Oreo Minis Chocolate Creme: Mini Oreo cookies with chocolate creme. Permanently available starting Dec. 15.

Mini Oreo cookies with chocolate creme. Permanently available starting Dec. 15. Golden Oreo Minis: New packaging for a classic. There will be 8-oz and 3.5-oz cups available starting Jan. 5, 2026.

New packaging for a classic. There will be 8-oz and 3.5-oz cups available starting Jan. 5, 2026. Oreo Minis Peanut Butter: Nubu Oreo cookies with peanut butter creme. Available starting Jan. 5, 2026.

Nubu Oreo cookies with peanut butter creme. Available starting Jan. 5, 2026. Oreo Reese's Cookies: Reese's peanut butter creme with Oreo cookie crumbs sandwiched between traditional Oreo cookies. Available premanenltly starting Jan. 5, 2026.

But, besides new flavors, there will also be the return of a fan favorite. Cookie Dough OREO is making its return. The cookie was first introduced in 2014 and will return on December 22 for a limited time. Enjoy cookie dough flavored creme sandwiched between two chocolate chip cookies!