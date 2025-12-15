Pick Pauly’s Pockets: Win Tickets to Yellowcard

Ready to score an epic night of pop-punk nostalgia? Pick Pauly’s Pockets is back, and this time we’re giving you the chance to win tickets to see Yellowcard live in Las Vegas! If you’re a fan of high-energy anthems, unforgettable choruses, and that iconic violin sound, this is a show you do not want to miss.

Here’s how to play:

Every weekday, tune in to X 107.5 Xtreme Radio at 5:00 PM and listen closely for the Pick Pauly’s Pockets keyword. Once you hear the keyword, you’ll have one hour to enter it online for your chance to win. It’s that simple — listen, enter, and cross your fingers!

Pauly’s pockets are packed with prizes, and you never know what could be hiding inside. One lucky listener will win a pair of tickets to see Yellowcard live in Las Vegas, bringing hits like “Ocean Avenue,” “Only One,” and “Way Away” to the stage for a night you won’t forget. Whether you grew up blasting these songs or just discovered them, this concert is guaranteed to bring the energy.

You can enter every day, so the more you listen, the better your chances to win. Make X 107.5 Xtreme Radio your soundtrack for the afternoon and be ready right at 5 PM when Pauly drops the keyword.