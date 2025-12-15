Get ready to settle the ultimate holiday debate with our X-Mas Movie Bracket, brought to you by Port of Subs! This season, we’re putting the most beloved holiday movies head-to-head and letting you decide which one truly sleighs the competition. Whether you’re team classic, comedy, romance, or nonstop Christmas chaos, now’s your chance to vote for your favorites and score an amazing prize while you’re at it.

Starting December 15, you can vote in each round of the X-Mas Movie Bracket as holiday favorites face off in a festive elimination showdown. Each round brings tougher matchups, more bragging rights, and more excitement as we narrow the field down to one ultimate holiday movie champion.

Here’s how the bracket breaks down:

Round 1: December 15 – December 18

Round 2: December 19 – December 21

Round 3: December 22 – December 23

Round 4 (Final Round): December 24 – December 26

Voting is quick, easy, and open during each round’s window. Simply cast your vote for the movie you think deserves to move on, and come back each round to keep the holiday fun going. The more rounds you participate in, the more invested you’ll be as the bracket tightens and the competition heats up.

When the final votes are tallied, one lucky listener will be randomly selected from all eligible voters to win an incredible holiday prize package. The grand prize includes a $500 gift card, perfect for last-minute holiday shopping, treating yourself after the season, or splurging on something special. On top of that, the winner will also receive Port of Subs lunch, courtesy of Port of Subs, to enjoy a delicious meal while celebrating your holiday movie victory.

The X-Mas Movie Bracket, brought to you by Port of Subs, is all about festive fun, friendly arguments, and celebrating the movies that make the season brighter. So grab some cocoa, argue with your friends, and make your voice heard. Voting starts December 15, and the countdown to crowning the ultimate holiday movie is on! 🎄🎬