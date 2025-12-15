Zillow Reveals the Most Festive Holiday Towns in the U.S.

A lot of holiday cheer could be a lot closer than you think! Zillow is adding some festiveness to their Christmas list by letting us know the most festive towns in America. These small towns make you feel like you are in a true Christmas Wonderland. Maybe one is close by; if so, a road trip may be worth the drive.

From North Carolina to Indiana to California, there are quite a few small towns you don't want to miss out on. This holiday season, see what the buzz is about when it comes to these Christmas towns.

Check out just a few below from the original list of ten. Then, if you'd like to explore other towns, you can view the full list here.

Best Christmas Towns in the U.S.

Santa Claus, Indiana

The name alone lets us know that this town takes its holidays seriously. It's clearly in the name for a reason. This small town made Zillow's number one spot on the Christmas town list. Residents celebrate the holiday season extra hard with a parade, Christmas market, light show, and it is known as Christmas' hometown. Plus, there are year-round attractions like a holiday theme park and a Santa Claus museum.

McAdenville, North Carolina

Known as Christmas Town USA, there's no way it wouldn't make this list, too. The small Carolina town is known for their massive light display that brings thousands every holiday season. This Christmas wonderland also has a unique Christmas market and holiday activities for the entire family to enjoy.

Bethlehem, Pennsylvania

If you are ever in PA, then you may want to visit Bethlehem. The small town is known as "The Christmas City" during the holiday season. The historic city allows visitors to enjoy a Christmas market with unique gifts and food, a giant Christmas star to see, and beautiful lights throughout the town.

Shaver Lake, California

If you thought California didn't bring the holiday buzz, then you're sadly mistaken. Shaver Lake, CA, offers a snowy Christmas experience with its Winter Wonderland. Rent a cabin, see the tree lighting, visit Santa, and so much more during the holidays. Be on the lookout, because the Grinch may also make an appearance while you're there.