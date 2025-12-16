Holiday gatherings can get awkward on occasion. Here are 5 family friendly Christmas party games guaranteed to break the ice and generate some laughs. Perhaps you'll create some great memories too.

Some families play games as a matter of course. They are competitive and make games part of their annual celebrations. For other families, some of these games are easy enough and not too competitive that could be just what the doctor ordered to thaw any ice and bring the fam together.

All of the videos were taken from my social media feed. But you can view them here regardless of whether or not you have an account. Just scroll down and watch them unfold for TikTok Tuesday. Most are self-explanatory, no complicated rules. Or perhaps you make up your own rules according to your gathering and the people participating.

Christmas Party Games

Cup Game

This is similar to the old musical chairs game but less dangerous. There is no potential for someone to fall down. Speed is the name of this game. Line up across from each other and keep going until only two are standing.

Tic-Tac-Toe Treat

This can be done with any item. I've even seen people tape off their floor and slide pillows. I kind of like the idea of Hershey Kisses or any kind of Christmas candy for this. And on the kitchen table makes it easy on the back.

Mini Marshmallow

How are your lungs doing? Thankfully, these are minis, so it shouldn't take too much air. This is a competitive game that can be played over and over.

More Christmas Party Games

Snow Ball Toss

Get a bag of those felt snowballs and any kind of Christmas container. I thought they were tossing tennis balls at first but that could get a little crazy in the house, especially with kids. You could toss anything really, as long as it is safe.

Compilation