Clark County Approves Speed Limits, Helmet Requirements for E-Scooter Riders

Clark County's safety advocates and officials are taking a look at the dramatic increase in injuries resulting from e-scooters and e-bikes throughout the Las Vegas Valley and are calling for stricter regulations, better enforcement, and greater parental supervision. Law enforcement leaders have described many of the incidents as involving young riders who do not wear helmets, operate unlicensed devices, or engage in dangerous stunts. According to Sheriff Kevin McMahill, the rise in injuries due to e-scooters and e-bikes is "entirely a parental issue" as there is a trend of kids being reckless with these devices.

Regulators report that e-motorcycles, e-scooters, and e-bikes must be registered, insured, street-legal, and equipped with VINs, though gray areas remain as devices evolve. Police say anything under 28 mph is generally legal on local roads, yet uncertainty persists around appropriate speeds and permitted areas, especially near schools and on the UNLV campus.

Injury numbers continue to climb. Sunrise Hospital has recorded 219 e-scooter and e-bike injuries so far in 2025, and University Medical Center has treated more than 200 such patients in the first 11 months, including 30 children under 18. The surge reflects broader growth in the use of motorized devices, which has also contributed to rising fatalities and community concern.

"Electric vehicles, from e-bikes to e-scooters, are not toys — they're powerful transportation, and we have to treat them that way," said Clark County Commissioner Justin Jones. "The injuries we're seeing are preventable. That's why we passed new safety rules: to protect everyone on the road and to ensure that riders, pedestrians, and drivers can all share our streets safely. Awareness is the first step to saving lives."

Retailers report strong demand from adults seeking affordable, car-free commuting options in dense areas with limited parking. Industry voices, including WheelZen Rides, highlight the importance of helmet use and safety training, noting that devices range from beginner scooters to high-performance models, raising questions about accessibility and risk.