Keith Buckley Joins Dillinger Escape Plan for Nine Inch Nails Cover at Los Angeles Show

Keith Buckley stepped onstage with The Dillinger Escape Plan on Dec. 12 at The Belasco in Los Angeles. He performed a cover of Nine Inch Nails' "Wish." The singer also jumped in for their track, "43% Burnt."

The former Every Time I Die lead singer tackled "Wish" with the group in 2009. Fan footage from the show captured how the crowd reacted when these two came together.

Buckley now leads Many Eyes. Every Time I Die split in early 2022. Three of the five previous members from that band formed Better Lovers and brought in Greg Puciato as their singer.

Puciato fronted The Dillinger Escape Plan before the group broke up. His recruitment by former Every Time I Die members created an odd connection between the bands.

Ben Weinman spoke about Puciato's departure in a chat with Metal Injection a few years ago. He said, "I think it is safe to say the band's members — including myself — do not share the same values as Greg. While I cherish the work we did together and will always acknowledge how instrumental his contributions have been to the legacy of this band, there is a lot of misinformation out there."

The Dillinger Escape Plan reunited for select performances after their split. It wasn't a full comeback, just occasional shows. The band appeared at the LA venue as part of their return to the stage.

Buckley's appearance happened amid the ongoing fallout from Every Time I Die's split three years ago. The breakup divided the members into two separate projects, and both keep touring and releasing music.