Kiss Songs From 1970s Failed to Crack Billboard Top 10 Despite Fan Devotion

Kiss released dozens of tracks during the 1970s and early 1980s. Many never climbed into the top 10 on Billboard, despite the band's enormous following. "Christine Sixteen" stalled at No. 25. "Love Gun" barely scratched No. 61, while "Shout It Out Loud" hit No. 54, according to The Suburban.

"Rocket Ride" peaked at No. 39. The Suburban wrote, "This is Ace at his absolute peak, with the thrilling surging guitar at the start to the coolest singing that ever emanated from his vocal chords. It's a wonderful, memorable song that deserved a much higher chart position."

The band did something unusual in the late 1970s: all four members recorded solo songs at once. Frehley's "New York Groove" climbed to No. 13. Gene Simmons scored better with "Radioactive," which reached No. 7, but Paul Stanley's "Hold Me, Touch Me" limped to No. 47.

Kiss started in the early 1970s. Stanley, Simmons, Frehley, and drummer Peter Criss built one of rock's most recognizable acts. Face paint and wild stage shows became their trademark.

"I Was Made For Lovin' You" landed at No. 11 on the Billboard chart in 1979. The Dynasty track shot to No. 1 in Canada. Stanley wrote in his autobiography that he had no apologies for the disco-influenced hit.

Criss appeared on the Unmasked album cover in 1980, but session drummer Anton Fig played on every track. Fig also handled drums on Dynasty. "Shandi" reached No. 47, and Stanley was the only band member who played on that recording.

"A World Without Heroes" peaked at No. 56 in 1981. Lou Reed co-wrote the "Music from the Elder" track. Simmons sang lead vocals, and Stanley added a guitar solo.