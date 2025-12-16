Magic Mike Live Launches Holiday Remix at Sahara

Magic Mike Live in Las Vegas has debuted its Holiday Remix, a limited seasonal overlay running through Jan. 3. The refreshed edition adds festive decor, updated dance and aerial routines, new wardrobe elements, and a lineup of holiday-themed cocktails created to enhance the curated seasonal experience. Drinks of choice are Jingle Bellinis and Xmas Kiss Shots, and the others all help create an improved festive atmosphere, as per the show. Straw-merry Margaritas are also featured.

This new event will be in conjunction with several other holiday-themed productions and events happening in the Las Vegas area during December. The Holiday Remix introduces a variety of visual upgrades, including decor that begins in the foyer and extends throughout the venue, as well as changes to the lighting design that support the show's December transformation.

Executive producer Vincent Marini describes the approach to the overlay and its intention to elevate, rather than overwhelm, the existing show. "Without going overboard and turning it into Santa's Wonderland, we just wanted to lean into those fun decorations that feel tasteful. We've worked with our designers to put something together we think people will really enjoy," says Marini. "It starts all the way in the foyer and goes well into the venue. We also made a bunch of updates to the lighting in the show to take advantage of the holiday changes."

Marini notes that returning attendees will find the remix offers enough new material to make a repeat visit worthwhile. "I've said to people that have come to the show before that this is a great opportunity to go back and see it again, because you get to see something that feels a little bit different."

A new segment featuring Santa's playful helpers incorporates holiday wardrobe updates and highlights the production's extensive costume investment. "Each guy has so many different costumes and outfits that they wear throughout," Marini says. "Of course, they do end up taking some of those off, but at the end of the day, I always laugh at people when they're like, it's a male revue, there must not be a big costume budget. I'm like, oh my God, if you only knew."