New Affordable Steakhouse Opens in Las Vegas

Butcher and Thief, the newest concept from Eleven Hospitality Group, opens today at The Bend in Las Vegas. The 6,800-square-foot neighborhood steakhouse features a wraparound patio and a bright, welcoming atmosphere, designed to serve both locals and visitors seeking an elevated yet approachable dining experience.

The restaurant emphasizes value as its defining principle. “The one ingredient missing from the American steakhouse for the last 20 years is value,” says Harwell. “The steakhouse has priced themselves so far away from the average diner. They don't have a corporate card. They're not going out for a birthday or an anniversary every night of the week. And, unfortunately, a majority of our phenomenal steakhouses have turned themselves into that type of venue. I think there's a massive opportunity to bring value back.” Steaks range from $36 to $56, with wine by the glass priced from $8 to $17 and one-liter house carafes at $40.

Chef Cory Harwell's menu blends traditional cuts with butcher's selections such as zabuton and bavette, alongside branzino with smoky red pepper walnut romesco, steelhead trout with miso honey soy, and sausage rigatoni with a gin-infused tomato sauce. Steak preparation follows a three-step process: a sous-vide cook for tenderness, searing on an 800-degree plancha, and finishing on the grill.

Appetizers and sides include six-cheese macaroni, gluten-free calamari, oysters, a wedge salad with spicy pickle ranch, Chicago clam chowder, and Rockefeller-style creamed spinach with Herbsaint. Desserts range from banana cream pie with a Nutter Butter crust to fruit cocktail cranberry jello. A signature junk food platter pays tribute to Kerry Simon with cookies, chocolates, and cotton candy. “I just don't think there's a better shared dessert opportunity than the junk food platter that he created so many years ago at Simon at the Hard Rock,” Harwell says.