Oasis Releases New Adidas Merchandise Line at London Pop-Up Shop

Oasis unveiled fresh merchandise through Adidas at their London shop on Dec. 12. Dublin will get the gear soon. This second drop has five items: three terrace-inspired jacquard jerseys and two three-stripe shirts in different shades.

Both temporary End Of Tour stores will stay open through Dec. 21. Visitors can check out the London spot at 44 to 46 Regent Street.

Dublin's branch sits inside Stephen's Green Shopping Centre. When the Adidas line hits Dublin shelves remains unannounced.

Liam and Noel Gallagher kicked off their Adidas Originals partnership in June, then hit the stage weeks later. The brothers reunited in an advertisement. According to NME, they said, "This film captures a journey from the city streets to stadiums, '90s anthems to the now. It's a tribute to two brothers, two icons, one band, and a brand that's been with them every step of the way.”

The Britpop band finished their 2025 reunion shows in São Paulo, Brazil, last month. Pre-production spanned 14 months, the video director revealed.

Liam Gallagher announced no touring until at least 2027. He mentioned that the band needs to play more classics. He also wants to do a European tour, and he listed some songs that he'd like to revisit.

The singer told crowds at the final Wembley Stadium dates in September: "See you next year." He backtracked later, saying the band needed to "sit down and discuss" plans first. He admitted, "Next year might be a little enthusiastic."