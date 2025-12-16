ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Oasis Releases New Adidas Merchandise Line at London Pop-Up Shop

Oasis unveiled fresh merchandise through Adidas at their London shop on Dec. 12. Dublin will get the gear soon. This second drop has five items: three terrace-inspired jacquard jerseys and…

Laura Adkins
Liam Gallagher of Oasis performs onstage during the Oasis Live '25 World Tour at Rose Bowl Stadium on September 06, 2025 in Pasadena, California.
Kevin Winter via Getty Images

Oasis unveiled fresh merchandise through Adidas at their London shop on Dec. 12. Dublin will get the gear soon. This second drop has five items: three terrace-inspired jacquard jerseys and two three-stripe shirts in different shades.

Both temporary End Of Tour stores will stay open through Dec. 21. Visitors can check out the London spot at 44 to 46 Regent Street. 

Dublin's branch sits inside Stephen's Green Shopping Centre. When the Adidas line hits Dublin shelves remains unannounced.

Liam and Noel Gallagher kicked off their Adidas Originals partnership in June, then hit the stage weeks later. The brothers reunited in an advertisement. According to NME, they said, "This film captures a journey from the city streets to stadiums, '90s anthems to the now. It's a tribute to two brothers, two icons, one band, and a brand that's been with them every step of the way.” 

The Britpop band finished their 2025 reunion shows in São Paulo, Brazil, last month. Pre-production spanned 14 months, the video director revealed.

Liam Gallagher announced no touring until at least 2027. He mentioned that the band needs to play more classics. He also wants to do a European tour, and he listed some songs that he'd like to revisit.

The singer told crowds at the final Wembley Stadium dates in September: "See you next year." He backtracked later, saying the band needed to "sit down and discuss" plans first. He admitted, "Next year might be a little enthusiastic."

A film tracking the reunion tour is being made. The project will show footage from Liam Gallagher and Noel Gallagher's first meeting before the shows.

AdidasOasis
Laura AdkinsWriter
Related Stories
Keith Buckley of Many Eyes performs at Iron City on March 09, 2025 in Birmingham, Alabama.
MusicKeith Buckley Joins Dillinger Escape Plan for Nine Inch Nails Cover at Los Angeles ShowLaura Adkins
The rock group ''KISS'' performs live, June 27, 2000 at the Continental Airlines Arena in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
MusicKiss Songs From 1970s Failed to Crack Billboard Top 10 Despite Fan DevotionLaura Adkins
Singer/guitarist Matt Walst (L) and bassist Brad Walst of Three Days Grace perform as the band opens for Five Finger Death Punch's kickoff of its fall 2019 tour at The Joint inside the Hard Rock Hotel &amp; Casino on November 1, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
MusicThree Days Grace Puts On Electrifying Show as 2025 Closes OutLaura Adkins
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect