Things To Do in Las Vegas This Weekend: December 19-December 21
This weekend, Las Vegas has an incredible amount of holiday entertainment. You can go to "Candlelight: Christmas Carols on Strings" for a more tranquil experience, enjoy "RAIN: A Beatles Christmas Tribute" if you have fond memories of listening to The Beatles, or see the family favorite "A Charlie Brown Christmas: Live on Stage." Many of the city's points of interest include immersive experiences such as "The Wizard of Oz at Sphere" and outdoor attractions such as Enchant Las Vegas and Magical Forest.
"Candlelight: Christmas Carols on Strings"
- What: Elegant candlelit holiday concert
- When: Friday, Dec. 19, 2025, at 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 20, and Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025, at 8:30 p.m.
- Where: the INDUSTRIAL event space, 2330 S. Industrial Road, Las Vegas
- Cost: Tickets start at $53
"Candlelight: Christmas Carols on Strings" offers attendees a magical and peaceful way to celebrate the holidays in Las Vegas. In a venue lit with hundreds of flickering candles, a string quartet will perform Christmas favorites, including "Silent Night," "O Holy Night," and "Carol Of The Bells." The concert experience features an elegant atmosphere and charming, classic Christmas songs.
"RAIN – A Beatles Christmas Tribute"
- What: Festive Beatles tribute experience
- When: Friday, Dec. 19, 2025, at 7:30 p.m.
- Where: Lee's Family Forum, 200 S. Green Valley Parkway, Henderson
- Cost: Tickets start at $132
"RAIN – A Beatles Christmas Tribute" wraps timeless Beatles hits in a warm holiday spirit, delivering a joyous evening filled with nostalgia and cheer. Featuring an exciting mix of classic Beatles songs played note-for-note with seasonal embellishments, this concert is guaranteed to be an incredible holiday experience for Beatles fans of any age.
"Charlie Brown Christmas: Live on Stage"
- What: Nostalgic, heartwarming holiday classic
- When: Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025, at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025, at 1 p.m.
- Where: The Orleans Hotel & Casino, 4500 W. Tropicana Ave., Las Vegas
- Cost: Tickets start at $45
"A Charlie Brown Christmas: Live on Stage" is a touching, family-friendly production that brings the beloved Peanuts characters to life in an outstanding way. While a three-piece band plays Vince Guaraldi's iconic jazz score throughout the show, the performance closely follows the original story and features live dancing, singing, and magical winter effects. This nostalgic holiday tradition invites all generations to experience the true meaning of Christmas.
Other Events
Las Vegas is brimming with holiday magic this weekend, offering immersive adventures, glittering light displays, and beloved seasonal traditions:
- "The Wizard of Oz at Sphere": Friday, Dec. 19, 2025, at 2 p.m., 5 p.m., and 8 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 20, and Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025, at 11 a.m., 2 p.m., 5 p.m., and 8 p.m. (additional dates and times available) at Sphere, 255 Sands Ave., Las Vegas
- Enchant Las Vegas: Friday, Dec. 19 through Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025, at 4:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m., and 8:30 p.m. (additional dates through Dec. 28, 2025) at Las Vegas Ballpark, 1650 S. Pavilion Center Drive, Las Vegas
- The Magical Forest at Opportunity Village: Friday, Dec. 19, and Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025, from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.; Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025, from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. (additional dates available through Dec. 31, 2025) at the Magical Forest, 6300 West Oakey Blvd., Las Vegas