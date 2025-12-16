Things To Do in Las Vegas This Weekend: December 19-December 21

Joey Curatolo (Paul McCartney) performs with The Beatles revival band Rain – The Beatles Experience at the Renaissance Theatre in Berlin, Germany.

This weekend, Las Vegas has an incredible amount of holiday entertainment. You can go to "Candlelight: Christmas Carols on Strings" for a more tranquil experience, enjoy "RAIN: A Beatles Christmas Tribute" if you have fond memories of listening to The Beatles, or see the family favorite "A Charlie Brown Christmas: Live on Stage." Many of the city's points of interest include immersive experiences such as "The Wizard of Oz at Sphere" and outdoor attractions such as Enchant Las Vegas and Magical Forest.

"Candlelight: Christmas Carols on Strings"

What: Elegant candlelit holiday concert

Elegant candlelit holiday concert When: Friday, Dec. 19, 2025, at 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 20, and Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025, at 8:30 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 19, 2025, at 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 20, and Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025, at 8:30 p.m. Where: the INDUSTRIAL event space, 2330 S. Industrial Road, Las Vegas

the INDUSTRIAL event space, 2330 S. Industrial Road, Las Vegas Cost: Tickets start at $53

"Candlelight: Christmas Carols on Strings" offers attendees a magical and peaceful way to celebrate the holidays in Las Vegas. In a venue lit with hundreds of flickering candles, a string quartet will perform Christmas favorites, including "Silent Night," "O Holy Night," and "Carol Of The Bells." The concert experience features an elegant atmosphere and charming, classic Christmas songs.

"RAIN – A Beatles Christmas Tribute"

What: Festive Beatles tribute experience

Festive Beatles tribute experience When: Friday, Dec. 19, 2025, at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 19, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. Where: Lee's Family Forum, 200 S. Green Valley Parkway, Henderson

Lee's Family Forum, 200 S. Green Valley Parkway, Henderson Cost: Tickets start at $132

"RAIN – A Beatles Christmas Tribute" wraps timeless Beatles hits in a warm holiday spirit, delivering a joyous evening filled with nostalgia and cheer. Featuring an exciting mix of classic Beatles songs played note-for-note with seasonal embellishments, this concert is guaranteed to be an incredible holiday experience for Beatles fans of any age.

"Charlie Brown Christmas: Live on Stage"

What: Nostalgic, heartwarming holiday classic

Nostalgic, heartwarming holiday classic When: Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025, at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025, at 1 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025, at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025, at 1 p.m. Where: The Orleans Hotel & Casino, 4500 W. Tropicana Ave., Las Vegas

The Orleans Hotel & Casino, 4500 W. Tropicana Ave., Las Vegas Cost: Tickets start at $45

"A Charlie Brown Christmas: Live on Stage" is a touching, family-friendly production that brings the beloved Peanuts characters to life in an outstanding way. While a three-piece band plays Vince Guaraldi's iconic jazz score throughout the show, the performance closely follows the original story and features live dancing, singing, and magical winter effects. This nostalgic holiday tradition invites all generations to experience the true meaning of Christmas.

Other Events

Las Vegas is brimming with holiday magic this weekend, offering immersive adventures, glittering light displays, and beloved seasonal traditions: