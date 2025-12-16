This Day in Sports History: December 16

December sports include the National Basketball Association and National Hockey League seasons, National Football League teams pushing for the playoffs, the end of the college football season, Grand Prix races, UFC Fight Nights, and college basketball tournaments. Over the years, Dec. 16 has witnessed many notable moments and stories involving sporting legends. Here are some of them.

Dempsey was a 1920s cultural icon known as the Manassa Mauler, whose raw power, aggressive style, and record-breaking million-dollar fights helped transform boxing into mainstream mass entertainment. Simpson was an iconic American football star, famous as a Heisman-winning University of Southern California running back and an NFL Hall of Famer known for his explosive speed. Henry is known for being one of soccer's greatest forwards. His time with Arsenal was legendary, and he became the club's all-time top scorer.