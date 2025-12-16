ContestsEvents
Three Days Grace Puts On Electrifying Show as 2025 Closes Out

Three Days Grace rocked a packed house at the O2 Academy Birmingham on Dec. 4. Original vocalist Adam Gontier and current singer Matt Walst shared the stage, and the venue…

Laura Adkins
Singer/guitarist Matt Walst (L) and bassist Brad Walst of Three Days Grace perform as the band opens for Five Finger Death Punch's kickoff of its fall 2019 tour at The Joint inside the Hard Rock Hotel &amp; Casino on November 1, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Ethan Miller via Getty Images

Three Days Grace rocked a packed house at the O2 Academy Birmingham on Dec. 4. Original vocalist Adam Gontier and current singer Matt Walst shared the stage, and the venue was sold out. Tickets vanished fast when the Alienation Tour was announced.

Fans heard songs from 2003 through 2025. Adam Gontier belted out classics like "Animal I Have Become," "Pain," and "Never Too Late." Matt Walst played guitar and sang backup.

The band started in Norwood, Ontario, in 1995 with Adam Gontier. He departed in 2013 after the Transit of Venus dropped. Matt Walst stepped in as lead singer and recorded Human, Outsider, and Explosions before the reunion brought both vocalists together for shows.

Badflower opened, and the Los Angeles rock band played 10 songs. Lead singer Josh Katz walked through the crowd during "Stalker" and crowd-surfed during "Heroin." 

Seven tracks from the new Alienation album hit the setlist. "Dominate" kicked things off with Adam Gontier's voice breathing new life into material Matt Walst originally recorded. "Mayday," "Kill Me Fast," "Apologies," and "Don't Wanna Go Home Tonight" also made the cut.

Cale Gontier joined on guitar for "Don't Wanna Go Home Tonight." The band covered Radiohead's "Creep" with Adam Gontier solo on acoustic guitar. The crowd sang every word of "Never Too Late," one of the group's biggest hits from 2006.

"Music helps heal people," said Adam Gontier to Metal Planet Music. "It gets them through tough times. People have reached out to the band saying just that." Matt Walst told the audience the band would return every year because "Birmingham likes to party and they enjoy a bit of the good life, as Ozzy would say."

 The set closed with "Riot" from One-X. Crowd surfers moved through the venue while a mosh pit formed. The tour hit Vienna, Austria, too, at the Gasometer stage with Badflower supporting.

Three Days Grace
Laura AdkinsWriter
