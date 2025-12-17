ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Construction Work Compounds Safety Issues at Las Vegas’ Most Dangerous Intersection

The Southern Nevada Traffic Task Force has been activated in response to a rise in crashes and safety concerns at several high-risk locations across Las Vegas. The initiative focuses on…

Jennifer Eggleston
Lane Closed sign at messy construction urban intersection with sand bags traffic cones heavy equipment working and cars stopped at stoplight
Getty Royalty Free

The Southern Nevada Traffic Task Force has been activated in response to a rise in crashes and safety concerns at several high-risk locations across Las Vegas. The initiative focuses on reducing collisions and improving conditions for drivers and pedestrians, particularly around active construction zones.

At Charleston and Decatur, where Metro Police have previously identified one of the city's most dangerous intersections, a significant construction project is contributing to congestion and impatience. The Charleston Storm Drain Project, a 20-month effort that began in February, has reduced traffic to a single lane in each direction while crews work on storm drainage, sewer upgrades, road improvements, and new sidewalks, curbs, pedestrian flashers, signage, and irrigation. Work generally occurs from early morning to mid-afternoon, with potential night activity and additional lane restrictions.

Drivers and construction workers report an increase in near-misses and distracted driving in the narrowed lanes. “It was just front and back bumper-type accidents,” Daniel Huffman, a local driver, said. “From what the driver said of the accident, it would have been the second car that created the collision.” He noted that some motorists are contributing to the problem. “And they're not paying attention,” Huffman said. “And you get some of these people that, frankly, are just too heavy on their gas pedal, not paying attention and [it] causes the accident.”

Pedestrian safety concerns are also mounting near the project. A pedestrian attempting to navigate the area noted a malfunctioning crosswalk signal. “If you try to cross where the old CVS is right here, there's no walk light because it's not working,” Huffman said. “You have to cross it during a green light or take a chance on the drivers.”

Others report similar fears while walking through the corridor. “Almost got hit twice already trying to get over here,” Peeler said. “Yes, ma'am. It's a current event. People don't stop. They're on the cell phones doing texting.”

Officials emphasize that the challenges at Charleston and Decatur reflect broader issues across the valley. Other intersections, including Flamingo and Rainbow and Charleston Boulevard and Hualapai Way, continue to rank among Las Vegas's most dangerous, highlighting the need for sustained enforcement and infrastructure improvements.

Las Vegas
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
Related Stories
LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 01: Visitors enter The Mob Museum on September 1, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The museum unveiled "The 'Beautiful Game' Turns Ugly," a display chronicling the FIFA corruption scandal. In May, the U.S. Department of Justice announced organized-crime charges against officials and others associated with FIFA, soccer's world governing body. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Local NewsLas Vegas Mob Museum Plans Two-Story Addition to Expand Downtown AttractionJennifer Eggleston
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JANUARY 15: Lee Orchard as the Golden Knight, addresses fans as he leads the Vegas Golden Knights mascot Chance the Golden Gila Monster and members of the Golden Belles showgirl team in The March to the Fortress at The Park before the Golden Knights' game against the Nashville Predators on January 15, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Golden Knights defeated the Predators 4-1. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Local NewsVegas Golden Knights Hand Out $100 Grocery Gift Cards to Local ShoppersJennifer Eggleston
Policeman in uniform writes a fine to female driver. Law protection, car traffic inspector, safety control job
Local NewsHenderson Cracks Down on Dangerous Driving: 36 Citations Issued in Two-WeeksJennifer Eggleston
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect