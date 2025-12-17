Construction Work Compounds Safety Issues at Las Vegas’ Most Dangerous Intersection

The Southern Nevada Traffic Task Force has been activated in response to a rise in crashes and safety concerns at several high-risk locations across Las Vegas. The initiative focuses on reducing collisions and improving conditions for drivers and pedestrians, particularly around active construction zones.

At Charleston and Decatur, where Metro Police have previously identified one of the city's most dangerous intersections, a significant construction project is contributing to congestion and impatience. The Charleston Storm Drain Project, a 20-month effort that began in February, has reduced traffic to a single lane in each direction while crews work on storm drainage, sewer upgrades, road improvements, and new sidewalks, curbs, pedestrian flashers, signage, and irrigation. Work generally occurs from early morning to mid-afternoon, with potential night activity and additional lane restrictions.

Drivers and construction workers report an increase in near-misses and distracted driving in the narrowed lanes. “It was just front and back bumper-type accidents,” Daniel Huffman, a local driver, said. “From what the driver said of the accident, it would have been the second car that created the collision.” He noted that some motorists are contributing to the problem. “And they're not paying attention,” Huffman said. “And you get some of these people that, frankly, are just too heavy on their gas pedal, not paying attention and [it] causes the accident.”

Pedestrian safety concerns are also mounting near the project. A pedestrian attempting to navigate the area noted a malfunctioning crosswalk signal. “If you try to cross where the old CVS is right here, there's no walk light because it's not working,” Huffman said. “You have to cross it during a green light or take a chance on the drivers.”

Others report similar fears while walking through the corridor. “Almost got hit twice already trying to get over here,” Peeler said. “Yes, ma'am. It's a current event. People don't stop. They're on the cell phones doing texting.”