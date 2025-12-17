Get Free Chipotle When You Wear a Festive Holiday Sweater

Don't put those Christmas sweaters up quite yet! Chipotle is going to be expecting to see them to snag your freebies for the final freebie of the month. A special, warm thank you to the most festive customers of them all!

Enjoy buy one get one free entrees for "Extra Sweater Day" on Saturday, December 20. But don't just stop by in any sweater from the closet. Chipotle is requesting customers to show up in the most festive and over-the-top sweaters you can find. The festive deal is taking place between 4 pm and closing on Saturday and will have a limit of five entrees per person.

Kids' meals do not count towards the sweater deal, but you can enjoy burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, salads, and tacos.