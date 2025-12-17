Henderson Cracks Down on Dangerous Driving: 36 Citations Issued in Two-Weeks

Henderson officials are expanding traffic enforcement efforts after a series of crashes at major intersections across the valley. Police report that a recent enforcement period from late November through early December resulted in 44 stops and 36 citations, with more waves planned as the Southern Nevada Traffic Task Force continues targeting speeders, red-light runners, and distracted drivers. Prior to the statewide push, Henderson Police conducted a two-week local operation using unmarked vehicles to deter reckless driving and excessive speeding.

Sgt. Richard Paul of the Henderson Police Traffic Station said officers are making progress in identifying dangerous behavior on the roads. “And we're having good success making contacts with drivers who are driving aggressive and both speeding on our freeways,” he shared.

Residents in high-crash areas say pedestrian safety remains a concern, especially at night and in corridors with few crosswalks. “They just, like, run down. Like, they just go so fast sometimes,” Stephanie Alvarado, a pedestrian, said. “Also, there's not a lot of, like, crosswalks. There's not a lot of that. It's, like, a long stretch. There's a lot of jaywalking. I jaywalk a lot.”

Other pedestrians say narrow bike lanes and traffic speed contribute to daily risks. “The car is too fast here,” added John Phillip Nobor. “You know, the bike lane is not too safe.”

Some report seeing repeated collisions at the same intersections. “I've seen crashes where they've damaged the vehicles right in the intersection a whole bunch of times. More than once,” Patrick Qualey added.

Officials emphasize the need for drivers to slow down, particularly at yellow lights and right turns on red, where pedestrian crashes have been severe. “I have seen several serious injury accidents, even fatalities, related to pedestrians stepping out in front of somebody who's making a right turn on red,” Paul said. “That weighs on all of our hearts. And that's the last thing we want is to see somebody injured on our roads.”