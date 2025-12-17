ContestsEvents
Las Vegas Mob Museum Plans Two-Story Addition to Expand Downtown Attraction

The Mob Museum plans to expand its facilities to accommodate growing visitation and provide better service through new technology. The two-story addition will be built on the west side of…

The Mob Museum plans to expand its facilities to accommodate growing visitation and provide better service through new technology. The two-story addition will be built on the west side of the museum and will provide about 25,000 square feet of additional space for the museum's operations and exhibits.

Museum officials say the expansion is necessary to accommodate both rising visitation and a rapidly growing collection. "We continue to learn more, and we continue to collect more in terms of objects that we could be putting on display, and there's a lot more that having more space can do for us," a museum official said. The additional square footage is expected to improve display capabilities and reduce constraints that currently limit how exhibits are presented. "We also have increasingly found that we often compete with ourselves for space within the museum," they said.

Plans for the project include several updates to enhance the flow of guests as well as expand the educational opportunities offered to guests. For example, the new plans include creating a new ticketing area and lobby, and developing new exhibit spaces and theater areas to allow for an improved guest flow and building additional enhanced education programming. Museum leaders believe these new enhancements will provide a more streamlined visitor experience and also allow for an expanded offering of additional programming.

The Mob Museum also noted that the expansion aligns with its long-term mission to serve as a cultural and economic asset for the region. In a statement sent to Channel 13, the institution said in part, "When complete, the museum's expansion will position it for a future of continued cultural, educational, and economic contributions to Southern Nevada."

While officials have detailed the scope and purpose of the expansion, no timeline has been released for the start of construction or for project completion. The museum is expected to provide updates as planning continues.

